Nancy J. Hoeflich
1925 - 2020
Nancy J. Hoeflich, 94, of Bedford, died May 28, 2020 at the Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Marjorie (Armstrong) Hoeflich. Ms. Hoeflich received her bachelors degree from Penn State and went on to receive her masters degree in chemistry from Mt. Holyoke College. She was a teacher in Arlington Public Schools where she shared her passion for both science and nature with students for over 30 years. She was active in the Mass Audubon, the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord and the Bedford Council on Aging. As a nature lover, she travelled extensively throughout the United States and photographed the sights along the way. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Hoeflich. She is survived by her loving cousins, Virginia Schwartz Demone and her husband Gerard, Christopher Demone and his wife Heather and precious Noah, all of Maryland. Also survived by her cherished friends, Joan Neiser of Concord and Karen Caulfield of Bedford who took wonderful care of her. A special thanks to the staff of the Carleton-Willard Village for the excellent care provided. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mass Audubon, Fund for Nature, 208 Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773.

Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 31, 2020
Nan visiting the Dallin School
May 31, 2020
She was a caring and wonderful cousin.
Gerry Demone
May 31, 2020
Nan you were a great teacher and such a rich part of Arlington.
Stephen Swanson
May 31, 2020
I remember Miss Hoeflich. She was our Arlington elementary school nature teacher. Her passion for the outdoors inspired us all. She was a great teacher, very interesting and devoted to her students. A kind and gentle soul.
Andree Wheeler
Student
May 30, 2020
Ms. Hoeflich was a wonderful natural science teacher who inspired many students during her years in the Arlington Public Schools. I was a fifth grade teacher when Ms. Hoeflich came every other week to bring her hands on natural science lessons to the students in my classroom. I most remember her lessons on the Monarch Butterflies. The children and I were fascinated by her lessons as we watched in awe the transformation from caterpillar to butterflies in our classroom. Then the most exciting of all, the release of the butterflies on the school's playground .
Suzanne Nocella
Retired teacher, Hardy School
Arlington, MA
May 30, 2020
We knew Nan in our beginning years of teaching in Arlington in the 70s. She was zany, passionate, and a true friend of nature. We're certain her love of the natural world lives on in the hearts of hundreds of her students and their children and grandchildren. Anytime anyone spots a monarch butterfly they most likely think of Nan. Our sincere condolences to all who loved her.
Lanise Jacoby
Coworker
