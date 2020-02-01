|
Nancy (Davis) Mara, of Concord, MA, died peacefully with family by her side at House in Lincoln, after a courageous battle with cancer on January 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 59 years of Charles E. Mara, Jr., devoted mother of Brian C. Mara and his wife Cynthia, and granddaughter Rachel of Concord, son Colin and his wife Kimberly of Concord, and grandsons William and Andrew of Concord, son Christopher and his wife Kerry and granddaughter Molly and grandson Patrick of Maynard. She was the devoted sister of Donna Reed Davis and husband David Dominianni of East Kingston, NH, brother Stanley of Bellows Falls, Vermont, and aunt of Stacey Wilson and husband Shane of Dracut, MA. Nancy was the daughter of Elizabeth T. Osborn and Alfred R. Davis, and was born in Waltham, MA. She grew up in Bedford, MA, where she was the Class Salutatorian of Bedfords first Senior Class of 1958. Nancy was a doting grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and found joy in all of their various endeavors. Nancy had an incredibly kind and giving nature. She enjoyed a 30 year and enterprising career at Xenergy Corp. of Lexington, MA (now KEMA Corp) as their first employee serving many roles as Office Manager, Company Clerk, and Database Integration Specialist/Consultant. Nancy enjoyed sailing, skiing, golf, travel and ancestry research. Nancy was an active member of the Marblehead Yacht Club. She loved music of all genres from classical, reggae, pop, and rock. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Tuesday, February 4th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancys memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Mass General Center for Cancer Research c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020