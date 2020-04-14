|
Neil M. Leary, age 92, passed away, March 21, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida. He was born in New Jersey, husband of Margaret to whom he was married for 59 years until her death. Neil's family moved to Bedford, MA, in 1959. Resided in Bedford, MA, for 50 years. He enjoyed working on many projects with great satisfaction in Bedford, was a lifetime member of the Bedford Historical Society, The Friends of the Job Lane House and The Friends of Bedford Depot Park. His hobbies included activities with good neighbors on Apple Tree Lane in Bedford and gardening. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife. Surviving Neil are his sons Christopher of Winter Park, FL; Jonathan and his fianc Linda of Worcester, MA; daughter Kathleen of Chelmsford, MA; and two grandchildren, Laura and her husband Luke of Pittsburgh, PA and David of New York City. A private burial will be in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Winchendon, MA.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020