Raymond J. Gelormini Obituary
Raymond J. Gelormini,of Norfolk, formerly of Bedford, peacefully April 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene (Wilson) and loving father of Kyle and his wife Kara, Corey and his wife Pam and Craig and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Anna, Jason, Eric, Jack, Luke, Ellie and AJ. Son of the late Raimondo and Aida (Chicarello) of Somerville and brother of the late Mary Ann (Ron) Uberti. Loving brother and brother-in-law of William (Mary Ann), Joseph (Josephine) and Susan (Lou) Magnarella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A 'Celebration of Life' will be celebrated at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care 199 Rosewood Drive Suite 180 Danvers MA . Please see robertsmitchellcaruso.com for full obituary.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020
