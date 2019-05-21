|
Robert B. Sawyer born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on November 23, 1921 passed away on May 7, 2019. Bob belonged to many cycling associations and was a state captain of The Wheelmen. He served for many years on the Charles River Wheelers Board and as rep to the League of American Wheelmen (LAW, now LAB). He was involved in the Bedford Bike Committee team that organized and ran the award-winning bike to school event each year for many years. He was a strong advocate for alternative transportation. In Bedford he was an active member of the Bicycle, Trails, and Sidewalk Committees. Bob created and published a "Shop Bedford by Bike or Foot" map that identified the off-road paths to the shopping areas in Town. In Lexington he was one of the early active proponents for the recently installed bike lanes used by many cyclists commuting from the Minuteman Bikeway to work on Hartwell Ave. Bobs wife, Ruth, pre-deceased him. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Alice Sawyer; his younger sister, Barbara Natalino; his niece, Nancy Hosford; Nancys daughters (grandnieces) Alexandra and Chelsea and a great grand niece and nephew.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 21 to May 28, 2019