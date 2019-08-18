|
Roberta L. (Post) Hurd-Derby, 90, a Bedford resident for 62 years, died at House in Lincoln on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Roger R. Derby who passed in 1999. She was born on January 18, 1929 in Ohio and was raised in West Virginia as the oldest of six children to Ralph and Nellie Maude (Pitts) Post. Roberta was a longtime clerk for the Concord District Court House. There she met the love of her life, Roger, who served as a Court Officer for many years. A favorite pastime for Roberta included canning fruit, and she even completed jarring her final jams just weeks prior to her passing. Roberta took great pride in caring for her yard, and particularly cherished gardening and bird watching. She was a talented knitter and a fabulous cook who enjoyed sharing delicious meals with family and friends. Her vegetable soup and blueberry bread pudding, among many other well - loved recipes, were especially popular. She will be deeply missed by four sons, Wallace Hurd III and his wife Kate of Virginia, David B. Hurd and his wife Karen of Maine, Gregory Hurd and his wife Janet of Arizona and Mark Hurd and his wife Gayle of Massachusetts, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Roberta was predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Family and friends will gather for her funeral service on Monday, August 19th at 11 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Roberta's online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019