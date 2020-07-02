On the first day of summer, June 20, 2020, Roger Neil Wallace, a resident of Bedford since 1980, quietly took his leave of this bright blue ball for adventures beyond imagining. He was born on July 13, 1941, in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of Neil Merton Wallace, a West Point graduate and career army officer, and Eleanor Marguerite Seller, who had completed studies at the New York School of Fine and Applied Art. After completing undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering at MIT, he spent his career working in high tech companies in the Boston area, principally Raytheon in Waltham and Lexington and Sanders in Nashua. Sanders was acquired and divested several times during Rogers time there Lockheed, Lockheed- Martin and BAE Systems. Roger commented that hed worked for four different companies but kept the same office and phone number. At Raytheon, he met the love of his life, Mary Baughman, a technical editor who found his writing was so good it didn't need editing, and who noticed he always had two cartons of milk on his cafeteria lunch tray. Ever the achiever, Roger had earned a pilots license and become part owner of a single- engine Cessna, flights on which were an important factor in his courtship of Mary. They shared forty years of happy marriage. In addition to his wife, family members who will cherish having known Roger include his sister, Carol Wallace Sherman, of Williamsburg, Virginia; Marys brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Baughman, of Frankfort, Kentucky; cousins with whom he spent much time during World War IIJames Hunting Bennett, his best man, of Venice, Florida, and New York City, and Pamela Winton Gosner, of New Providence, New Jersey; his nephew and his wife, Stephen and Carey Baughman, of Indianapolis; his niece and her husband, Anne Baughman Spears and Tom Spears, of Cincinnati; and great-nieces Mara Hannah Baughman and Jaina Clio Baughman of Indianapolis. A virtual memorial service is being planned for later in the summer. If you would like to be invited, send email to the Reverend John Gibbons, jgibbons@uubedford.org. For the subject line, use Roger Wallace Zoom service. Contributions in his memory to any of these organization would please Roger: the American Cancer Society
, the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (689 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139-3302), The Boston Foundation (75 Arlington Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116), Boston Baroque (10 Guest Street, Suite 290, Boston, MA 02135), MIT (77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139 Roger was a member of the class of 1963), and Wellesley College (106 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02481Mary is a member of the class of 1966).