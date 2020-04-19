|
Ruth E. (Dinjian) Thompson, age 87, of Bedford and formally of Waltham, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Thompson (formerly of Bedford and Marblehead). Loving mother of Linda Olmstead and her husband David of Westford and Kristin Doucet and her husband Christopher of Bedford. Loving Grandmother of Kaitlyn and Thomas Olmstead and Julia, Sean and Kenneth Doucet. She is also survived by her sisters, Anne Irwin of Encinitas, CA and Georgia Hohmann of Chelmsford, MA, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, the late George K. and Ruth F. (Doherty) Dinjian of Watham, and beloved grandson, Christopher T. Doucet. Ruth was born on August 4, 1932. Growing up in Waltham she was an easy-going, independent sole that lived life to the fullest. She had a strong work ethic and began working from a young age, while also highly involved in dancing, choirs and theater. After high school she graduated from The Katherine Gibbs School. She went on to work as an administrative assistant at Sylvania, and later at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she met her husband, Ken. After raising her children, she began working at Raytheon, and then spent many years as a valued employee at DC Heath Publishing. There she worked as a college textbook editor, organizing International Sales, and traveling to Frankfurt each year to run the International Book Fair. Ruth loved adventure and was an avid skier. She learned to sail as a teenager and continued sailing long after. She loved the ocean and grew up spending summers on Plum Island and in Truro. As an adult she spent time every summer in Wellfleet, riding the waves, enjoying her family and friends on the beach, and even dabbled in windsurfing in her sixties. She always wanted to try everything. One of her favorite passions was traveling. She would fly out to California every chance she got to visit with family. She also enjoyed a lot of solo international travel in her older years. Ruth loved flowers and spent long days tending to her gardens. She was a member of the Bedford Garden Club, compiling and publishing their annual yearbook and newsletters for many years. Additionally, she played a lot of tennis and was a long-time member of The Wedgewood Swim and Tennis Club. In her later years, she was an active volunteer at the Bedford Public Library. She also loved spending time at the Bedford COA where she exercised regularly and renewed her love for tap dancing. She appreciated the arts, taking up piano again in later life, relearning German, and often attending the theater with friends. She was a quiet personality with a huge heart and zest for life. She was highly involved with her grandchildren and loved family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by so many. Due to the necessary physical distancing restrictions of COVID-19, funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruths memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (https://act.alz.org/donate) are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home of Bedford, Jack J. Dillen owner and director.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020