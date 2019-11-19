|
Senator Susan Fargo (ne Cooley) died November 15th, 2019 at the age of 77 following a period of declining health, seven months after the death of her beloved husband of 52 years, Foster M. Fargo, Jr. Susan was elected to eight consecutive terms in the Massachusetts State Senate serving the 3rd Middlesex district (the 5th Middlesex district prior to 2003) from 1997-2012. She proudly wore out three pairs of shoes during her first campaign walking the nine towns in her district introducing herself to her constituents in order to win as a democrat in a traditionally republican district. As Senator, Susan served as Chair of the Public Health Committee and Co-Chair of the Committee on Elderly Affairs. She was widely praised for her tireless work to ban smoking in the workplace, to increase access to affordable housing, to advance the circuit breaker bill that provides tax credits to many elderly, and to champion the health of women, including legislation that affirmed the rights of mothers to nurse their babies in public. Whether an ally or opponent, Susan was a remarkable force, infusing all her interactions with a dry wit and keen observations. On Susans retirement in 2012, then Senate President Therese Murray called her a powerful voice for the 3rd Middlesex District and a passionate and true leader on Beacon Hill who approaches every issue with the well- being of her constituents in mind. Prior to serving in the Senate, Susan served as a selectperson in the town of Lincoln, as Editor in Chief of the then weekly Lincoln Journal, and, early in her career, as a middle school teacher in Newton, MA. Susan was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 27, 1942 to Dr. William Cooley, Jr. and Adelaide Nation Cooley. She attended Stephens College for two years, then graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University (where she was also Homecoming Queen) in 1964 and received her Master of Arts in Teaching from the Harvard University School of Education in 1965. In 1994 she received a certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She and Foster met and lived in Cambridge while both were in graduate school. They married in 1966 and moved to Newton during Susans teaching years and then settled in Lincoln, where they lived for over 45 years. Susan had an exceptional appreciation of beauty which she cultivated around her, most notably in her remarkable clothing, her home and in her active support of the arts. She was a consummate gift giver, matching recipients with perfect selections often cherished over a life-time. Susan leaves behind a devoted daughter, Amanda Reed Fargo and her grandson, Brady Foster Fargo of Lincoln; her sister Marcia Cooley Blevins of McMinnville, Oregon; her brother William Carl Cooley and his wife Seddon Reed Savage (Susans husbands sister) of Concord, NH; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Susans life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 3pm at the First Parish Church, 4 Bedford Road, Lincoln. A private burial will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Trustees of Reservations (www.the trustees.org), or Planned Parenthood of Massachusetts (www.plannedparenthood. org), or First Parish, 14 Bedford Road, Lincoln, MA 01773, or CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice, 1 Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472, or Deaconess Abundant Life Services, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019