Shirin H. Bird 88, of Bedford and formerly of Lexington, died on March 6, 2020. She was born in New York City and spent the first years of her life living in Palestine before her family settled in Middlebury, Vermont where her father was a college professor. She was the daughter of the late Waldo H. and Dorothy (Peterson) Heinrichs. Raised in Middlebury, Vermont, she was a graduate of Wellesley College and later received her masters degree from Simmons School of Social Work. For many years, she worked as a social worker at Mystic Valley Mental Health Center. After residing in Lexington for more than 30 years, where she and her husband Fred raised their children, she moved to Bedford with her husband, where she lived for the last 29 years, residing at Carleton-Willard Village for the last 11 years. Shirin will be remembered for her kind heart and quick wit, and her devotion to her loving husband Fred. Shirin loved Vermont and spent much time in Middlebury, at their log cabin in Hartland and happy summers in Charlotte on Lake Champlain surrounded by her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Frederick F. Bird, in 2016 and her brother, Waldo H. Heinrichs. She is also survived by her loving children, daughter Patricia Waters and her husband Richard of Concord, son David Bird of Nashua, NH, her cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Matthew and Alec Waters, her sister Mary Garner and several much-loved nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to The Carleton-Willard Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020