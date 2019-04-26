|
Dr. Stanley F. Wallace, age 94, of Bedford, MA, died Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Lahey Clinic in Burlington after suffering a stroke. Stan was born in New York City on July 16, 1924. Growing up during the depression, he was the first in his family to go to college, but after one year at Queens College he entered the army. After basic training he went to Europe as a lieutenant with Patton's Army Corps of Engineers, rebuilding bridges so the main army units could occupy Germany. He was looking forward to the challenges of doing the same in Japan when word came of the Japanese surrender, so he was shipped back to New York to continue his college education. Back at Queens College two significant things happened; Stan met his chemistry teaching assistant Carol Herrmann, and he decided to aim for medical school. Carol went to graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, while he finished up at Queens College and then attended NYU Medical School. After she obtained her PhD in 1949, they were married. After a residency in Seattle, they moved to the Cleveland area where he practiced psychiatry for 25 years before moving to Tulsa, OK, to help launch the Oral Roberts University Medical School. Stan enjoyed teaching, but with his independent background found the bureaucracy stifling, moving to the Boston area several years later. Stan practiced psychiatry for another 35 years before retiring at the age of 90. Stan worked with all kinds of patients, but particularly with children and family issues. He insisted on meeting with multiple members of a family to get a more accurate picture of the family dynamics. As a Christian, he had many Christian patients, and was often able to connect their medical challenges to their faith to help the process. Even though he was retired, he was always available to dispense medical advice to the extended family, including dozens of children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and their children. He always kept up on the latest medical news, in order to give the most up-to-date advice. He was a great believer in exercise, and was a fixture in the neighborhood, walking hand-in-hand with Carol down the bike path every day. If you're looking for one last piece of medical advice, remember that most continuing medical education is run by drug companies, so you might be taking too many prescription drugs! Stan is survived by his wife Carol (Herrmann) of 69 years, and his three children and their spouses, Tim and Laura, Amy Evans and Bill, and Mark and Anna. He was the beloved grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of two. He is also survived by his brothers Frank Pianki of Florida, and William Pianki of New York. Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22313, or the American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East FL8 Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at the Carlisle Congregational Church, 147 School Street, Carlisle MA at 10:00 am.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019