|
|
Stanley M. Nawoichik, a life long Bedford resident, Stanley passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2018 surrounded by his family. Uniquely, he was born on August 4, 1929, to the late Monica Kaminska Nawoichik and Stanislaus Nawoichik at the home of the midwife across the street from where he was raised on South Rd. When he married, he purchased a home less than a mile away where he raised his family and lived until his passing . He met his wife, Harriet Hope (Schofield) while they were both students at Lexington High School (at the time Bedford did not have a high school). They married while he was in the service in New Jersey. He was a devoted husband for 65 years and together they raised six children. Taking care of his wife and family was his first priority. He worked hard and had a strong work ethic. He took care of the house repairs, finances, etc. and was always ready to lend a helping hand yet he was so devoted to his wife and children making them feel as if he had all the time in the world for them. He had a good sense of humor and a quick wit. Friendly and engaging, he always had a positive comment for everyone he met. He was a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War teaching Mathematics Essential to Electricity and Radio. He was a plumber for several years. He later worked for BTU/BTI as an engineer and was a supervisor and trainer for the safety & first response team. Loving father of three sons, John Nawoichik of Hyannis, Barry Nawoichik of Ayer, Richard Nawoichik of Lowell and three daughters, Marilyn Hickey of Maine, Susan Stephens of Oklahoma and Carolyn Gillespie of Bedford. Grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of nine. Brother of Chester Wiggins and the late William and Edmund Nawoichik. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shawsheen Funeral Home of Bedford.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 3 to May 10, 2020