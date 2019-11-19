|
Thomas S. Crowther, of Lincoln, formerly of Bedford, died on November 15, 2019, at his residence. Tom was born May 6, 1932 in Woodstock, New Hampshire to his mother, Margaret Elizabeth and his father Stephen Thomas Crowther, the high school headmaster. Tom was raised in Woodstock, Warner and Laconia NH with his younger brother, Charles. He attended Laconia High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of New Hampshire, and a masters in physics from the University of Maryland. He served in the Air Force for 2 years as a 1st Lieutenant. Tom worked as a physicist at MIT Lincoln Labs in Bedford, MA for many years. In his 40s, he chose to change careers and received a Master of Science from Harvard School of Public Health. Tom worked for the Francis Bitter Magnet Lab at MIT, as a researcher, and then as an industrial hygienist for OSHA. Late in his career, he was an instructor at ULowell. Tom married his college sweetheart Susan Ewart and they celebrated a blessed 63 years of marriage together. They raised their 2 children, Carolyn and Bill, in Bedford. In his free time, Tom enjoyed tennis, bowling, square dancing with his wife and friends and bocce ball into his 80s. He and his family cherished summertime together in Old Orchard Beach, Maine at their family cottage. Tom had a strong belief in giving back to his community. He and his wife Sue were actively involved for over 50 years in their church, First Church of Christ, Congregational in Bedford, including: involvement in various committees, upkeep of the computer system, taping services for the homebound, and providing rides to those in need. As a volunteer with Middlesex County Prison Coordinating Committee, Tom brought books to and shared in worship services with inmates in Concord and Billerica prisons. For many years, Tom enjoyed dressing up as Santa and delivering presents every Christmas eve in the Bedford Santa program. He had a special gift of helping those in need with a loving, caring heart and always with a smile. He had a great sense of humor, especially sharing his corny jokes. He leaves behind the love of his life, Susan (Ewart) Crowther, his children, Carolyn Hambleton and her husband Arthur of Weare, NH and William Crowther and his wife Mimi (Morgan) of Oakham, MA, his younger brother, Charles Crowther and his wife Maisie of West Brattleboro, VT, cherished grandchildren, Kaitlin, James and Leland Crowther. Proud uncle to Ginny Gregg, Doug Ewart, Chris Ewart, Betsy Wykes, Carol Studer, Mark Crowther and predeceased by his niece, Ruth Ewart. Tom will be missed dearly by his family, friends and by his community. He had touched so many lives. Funeral Service at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, November 22, at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thursday, November 21, from 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ, Congregational Memorial Fund.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019