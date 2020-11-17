Torvy Elizabeth (Johnson) Hurd passed away on November 1, 2020 in Rutland, VT, at age 89. She lived in Bedford for fifty years until 2015 with her husband of 62 years, Albert Gordon Hurd, who died in 2017. She is survived by her son Jonathan and his wife Tracey of Concord, MA; son Christopher and his wife Erica of Pittsfield, VT; and grandchildren Roger, Keely, and Amelia. Torvy was born in Somerville to Edmund Johnson, a truck driver raised in Dorchester, and Torvy de Bedoire, a nurse who emigrated from Sweden in 1919. Torvy adored her older brother, Ed, who passed away in 2013. An academic and athletic standout at Medford High School, Torvy was a cheerleader and lettered in basketball, field hockey, and softball, and was a 1993 inductee into the Medford Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame. She received her degree in Romance Languages from Radcliffe College, where she was thrilled to attend her 65th reunion in 2018. After college, Torvy was a social worker at the Neighborhood House in Jamaica Plain, and worked as a librarian and substitute teacher for many years in Bedford public schools. She loved nature, gardening, and animals, and wrote a childrens book about a squirrel. Torvy and Al were both Life Deacons and choir members at First Church of Christ, Congregational (UCC), in Bedford. With her outgoing personality, Torvy often led the annual church fair and youth activities. She and Al were active supporters of the church becoming a Welcome and Affirming congregation. An online memorial service will be held on Jan. 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Church of Christ, Congregational, in Bedford, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store