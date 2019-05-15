|
Virginia L. Draper, 87, of Bedford, died on May 10, 2019, of complications of Alzheimers disease. She was born in Lynn, MA in 1931 and was the daughter of the late Merle and Gertrude (Juengling) Burgess. She grew up in Swampscott and lived there until her marriage to Lucius R. Draper in December of 1956. After moving several times with the United States Air Force, they settled in Bedford in 1972. Mrs. Draper was a longtime member of St. Pauls Episcopal Church and was head of the Altar Guild for many years. For several years she was a childcare worker at Hanscom Air Force Base Nursery. She also volunteered at the voting polls in Bedford and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lew, in 2013 and her brothers, Richard and David Burgess. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Bruce and Barbara Draper of St. Louis, MO, David and Cheryl Draper of Bedford and Sandra Draper and Joel Warner of Huntington Beach, CA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Pauls Episcopal Church, 100 Pine Hill Rd., Bedford, MA 01730 or the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from May 15 to May 23, 2019