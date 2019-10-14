|
William E. Doherty, Jr., 85, of Bedford, died October 9, 2019, at the Carleton Willard Village. He was born and raised in West Philadelphia and was the only child of William and Marguerite (ONeill) Doherty. Mr. Doherty attended West Catholic High School. While in high school, he also studied piano at Philadelphia Conservatory of Music, having achieved the full extent of the local parish music curriculum. Upon graduation from high school, he enrolled at University of Pennsylvania and received his Bachelor of Science in 1955. He continued his studies there and eventually earned a masters degree in electrical engineering. He was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1958 where he served aboard the U.S.S. Fessenden and U.S.S. Camp. In June 1960, he married Phyllis Cardamone at SS. Cosmas and Damian Church in Conshohocken, PA. In 1962, Mr. Doherty was offered a position in the electrical engineering field in New England and the growing Doherty family moved to Bedford. He worked for multiple defense electronics and medical device companies over the years. Mr. Doherty was a devoted member of St. Michael Parish. He loved to learn and stay active, he continued to play the piano for as long as he was able and had a life-long love of technology. He taught himself multiple languages and travelled extensively for work; often, his wife would join him, and they would continue to explore the destination once his work was completed, making many friends along the way. He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis (Cardamone) Doherty and his loving children and grandchildren, William E. Doherty III of Ayer, Brian Doherty and his wife Susan and their daughter Kelly of Redwood City, CA, Phyllis Lindsay and her husband William and their daughters, Rowena and Emer of Plymouth and James Doherty and his wife Tracy and their sons Sean and Liam of Medfield. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford on Saturday, October 19, at 9:00 AM, followed by burial at Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franciscan Family Apostolates, Family #961 or #1152, c/o Alan Ouimet, 93 Country Way, Madison, CT 06443.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019