|
|
William (Bill) Swider, 85 years old, was born to William and Sophia Swider. He graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. (55) and M.S. (57) in Physics, and then went to work at IBM in Kingston NY, where he soon met Eileen, who would become his loving wife and partner for the next 60 years. The two set off for Pennsylvania State University where Bill earned his Ph.D. in Physics, and then to Belgium where Bill did his postdoctoral studies with Baron Marcel Nicolet. Bill returned to the United States to spend the next 33 years at Hanscom Air Force Base where he specialized in ionospheric modeling, critical to the development of reliable terrestrial and satellite communications. He retired as the Deputy Director of the Space Physics Division. Bill and Eileen lived in Bedford for 55 years, where they raised their five children, and then enjoyed retirement with tennis, golf and many trips about the United States, Europe, the Caribbean and Middle East. Bill is survived by Eileen, his children, Sarah (and Marc Kramer), Michael (and Natalya Swider), Karen (and Dan Lyons), Stacy (and Chris Schalick) and Gregory, his grandchildren, Natalie, Ethan, Mason, Mara, Noelle, Victoria, and Anna, along with his brother, Theodore Swider and his cousins Leona Connor and Kathy Sack. The family invites you to share your memories at Bills wake at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, on Friday, June 21. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave, Boston 02118.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from June 18 to June 25, 2019