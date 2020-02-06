|
Agnes H. "Nancy" (Haughey) Emery 96 years old of Franklin died February 4 in the Cedarwoods Gardens in Franklin. She was the wife of Owen W. Emery for 77 years until his death on January 8 of this year. Born in Paisley, Scotland, July 10, 1923, the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Hart) Haughey, Mr. Emery came to Franklin in 1925. She was a 1941 graduate of Franklin High School. Nancy had worked over the years at JJ Newberrys in Franklin and the Davis Department Store in Franklin. She also worked at the Franklin Mill Store. Nancy had owned and operated the Nan-Joy Millinery Store in Millis and along with her husband the Bo Peep Market in Millis. Nancy had worked for several years in the Town of Franklin Assessors office until her retirement at the age of 77. She was the past Treasurer of the Catholic Womens Club and a member of the Emblem Club. She is survived by her daughter Denise DeLucia and her husband Jack of North Attleboro and was the mother of the late Owen Mickey Emery Jr. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Emery. She was the sister of the late John and Bill Haughey, Jean Newell, Ann Rizoli, Catherine Harris & Margaret Tomasetti. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John and Jeffrey DeLucia and Kami Bearce, and her great-grandchildren, Cianna, Alex, Natalia, Sonja, Rhiannon, Delaeni, Abagail, Jeffrey and Kensi. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10 in St. Marys Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00-10:30a.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home Franklin www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com 131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the 300 5 th Ave Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020