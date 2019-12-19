Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Marys Parish
1 Church Square
Franklin, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Parish
1 Church Square
Franklin, MA
Agnes J. Landry


1920 - 2019
Agnes J. Landry Obituary
Agnes J. Landry, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the age of 99. Agnes was born on September 23, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Malia of Milford. For 69 years, Agnes was married to Frederick A. Landry, who passed away in June of 2017. Agnes was predeceased by her two sisters, Mary Flaherty and Katherine Keenan, and her two brothers, Thomas and John Malia. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Milford, MA, Agnes worked for many years as an office manager of the Bickford Shoe Company. After her sister Mary fell ill in 1961, Agnes spent the majority of her time helping raise Marys six children; Joe, Marie, Bobbie, Philip, Judy, and Kathy. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and having a nice cup of coffee. She also loved traveling to new places and never said no to a piece of chocolate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10AM in St. Marys Parish, 1 Church Square, Franklin. Calling hours are Friday from 9AM-10AM at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
