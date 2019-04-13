|
Alice Anne Tootsie (Marconi) Clack, 84 of Franklin, formerly of Chatham, Ann Arbor, MI and Windsor Locks, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday April 1, 2019 with her daughter by her side at The Branches of North Attleboro after declining health. Born on March 3, 1935 in Hartford, CT, Alice was daughter of the late Angelo Francis Wuzzy Marconi and Alice Louise (Boldway) Marconi. She was wife of the late Thomas Dean Clack who died in 2011. Alice graduated from St. Marys School and Windsor Locks H.S. then went to Skidmore College for two years before transferring to the University of Connecticut. At UConn she earned a BA in Psychology and Economics as well as an MA in Math Education and an MS in Math. Alice touched many lives teaching math at UConn, Windsor Locks H.S., Eastern Michigan U, Slauson Jr. High and Ann Arbor Pioneer H.S. She also co-authored 14 mathematics workbooks. Upon retirement from teaching, Alice and husband Dean returned to her hometown of Windsor Locks where she served as a Selectman, Republican Town Committee Chairman, and on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Water Pollution Control Authority and Inland-Wetlands Commission. In 1996, they moved to Chatham where Alice served for several years on the town Finance Committee. They both were active in the Memoirs Group at the Eldredge Public Library and volunteered for Chatham First Night activities. After Deans death, Alice moved to Franklin where she regularly participated in the Senior Centers Discussion Group and Senior Scribblers writing group. Alice is survived by her daughter Diana Stadtmiller and husband Richard of Franklin, her brother Joseph Marconi and wife Leslie of Windsor Locks, CT, her four grandchildren Elizabeth Herbert, Catherine Herbert, Geoffrey Herbert and wife Leah, Christopher Herbert and wife Rachel, her three great-granddaughters, Sasha, Beatrix and Sophie, as well as many extended family and friends. Alice was predeceased by her brothers John Francis Marconi and Raymond Adam Billy Marconi. The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at The Branches of North Attleboro, Beacon Hospice, ComForCare, Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill, and the Franklin Senior Center Sunshine Club for her wonderful care during the last years of her life. Visiting hours in her memory will be held at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd, Bourne, MA from 11am to 12:30pm Friday April 26th followed by a memorial service and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the University of Connecticut or the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019