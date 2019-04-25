|
Angelo D. Jello Arcaro 66, of Franklin, died unexpectedly, Tuesday April 23, 2019 at his home. Born July 5, 1952, in Milford a son of Marion R. (Carlucci) Arcaro and the late Mario F. Arcaro, he was a lifelong Franklin resident. He was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Franklin High School and continued his education at Merrimack College. Angelo was a retired stonemason, having worked with his late father. Jello was a one of a kind guy; he was forever telling jokes and enjoyed watching movies and TV. He was devoted to his mother and they were inseparable, you always found them together, he will be deeply missed. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister Maria A. Ponte and her husband Joseph of York, Maine, nephew, Joey M. Ponte and his fianc Aileen Gregory of Portland, Maine, niece, Karen M. Kimball and her huisband John of York, Maine, great nephews, Dillon J. Ponte, John Wayne Kimball and great niece Gianna M. Magno. He also leaves numerous relatives, his Honey Dew Crew and his cat Lindy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Saturday April 27th at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the of Massachusetts 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019