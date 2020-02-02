|
Anna J. (Chestercove) Ruo 103, of Franklin, died peacefully, in her home, Friday January 31, 2020, with family at her side, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Ruo, who died in 1994. Born June 7, 1916 in a tidy house with a farmers porch on Franklins Chestnut Street to immigrant parents, her mother Josephine (Laskavitch) was from Poland and her father, John Chestercove (originally Chestzcovo), was from Russia, it was a household already crowded with seven siblings. She was raised in Franklin, and attended school up to the age of 13. With many mouths to feed she took odd jobs making 13 cents and hour and would often babysit many children in the area. Later Anna got a job in City Mills running a big thread machine. She then got a better job at Wrentham Products making screws and such. She later worked at the Franklin Lamp on Beaver Street painting and assembling lamps. When Franklin Lamp closed, she got a job with Bill Symmons Factory Life Instruments making relays. Anna also did house work for many families in the area. Sometime in the late 60s she was introduced to Mike Ruo and on June 5, 1976 Anna and Mike married at the Elks in Franklin. Anna and Mike enjoyed going to the dog track on weekends in Raynham, Taunton or Lincoln. They would eat and play the dogs. Anna was a social butterfly and enjoyed traveling, putting on parties for her family, cooking, feeding the birds and squirrels, crochet. Anna has always been self-sufficient throughout her life even mowing her own lawn into her late 80s with a vintage push mower. On Thursday January 30th, Anna was awarded the Boston Post Cane by Franklin Town Councilor Debbie Pellegri, recognizing Anna as Franklins oldest resident. Although Anna never had children of her own, she is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, who took delight in caring for her, great nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a host of friends. She was the sister of the late William Chester, Mike Chestercove, Joe Chestercove, Mary Hunchard, Nettie Laba, Alice Turcotte Johnson, Christine "Tina" Mancini and Helen Bonollo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Tuesday Feb. 4th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-8PM. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020