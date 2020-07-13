1/
Anne V. Saulen
1918 - 2020
Anne V. Saulen, 102, a lifelong resident of Medway, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Genesis Health Care Milford Center. Born in Medway on March 2, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary V. (Svirskas) Saulen. Miss Saulen was the sister of the late Joseph E. Saulen, Mary V. Wasnewski and Helen M. DAlessandro and is survived by many nieces and nephews. She had been employed for many years at the former United Shoe Machinery Corp. in Medway until her retirement in 1983. Miss Saulen was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, was a former member of the Catholic Daughters, Court St. Joseph and was a member of the Medway Senior Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Wednesday, July 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway.

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
