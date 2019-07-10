Home

Beth Marie (Callahan) Choquet, 60, of Bellingham formerly of Franklin, died July 7 in the Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster following a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of Bruce R. Choquet for the past 40 years. Born in Waltham, August 27,1958, the daughter of Robert V. Callahan of Franklin and the late Nancy (Thunert) Callahan, Mrs. Choquet was raised in Franklin and had lived in Bellingham for the past 30 years. A homemaker, Beth enjoyed reading, going to the beach, playing mini -golf, bowling and family gatherings. In addition to her husband and father she is survived by her children, Nicole Ann Choquet of Uxbridge and Steven B. Choquet and his fianc Lisa A. Mann of Bellingham. She is also survived by her sister Ann LaRosa and her husband Robert of Franklin and her grandchildren, Mila and Liam. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 in the Crossway Church , 282 Summer Street, Franklin at 10:00. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, Bellingham. Calling hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Country Gazette from July 10 to July 17, 2019
