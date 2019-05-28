|
On Friday, May 24, 2019, Betty Lawrence, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away with her family by her side at the age of 95. Born in Elgin, Illinois, Betty was an athletic and independent woman ahead of her time, who, after raising her child- ren, returned to school in the 1960s and became the first woman Systems Analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City. After living most of her life on Staten Island, NY, she retired to her beloved Florida, where she was an enthusiastic and treasured member of Christ the King Anglican Church, Ocala. She also loved the ocean, lighthouses, walks with her dog, photography, opera and popular music. After being given a computer and scanner in her mid-80s, she became the family archivist, creating amazing albums, providing a rich family history through the use of photos and biographies of family members, dating back as far as the 1790s. She chose to live the last years of her life with her family in Massachusetts, where she fiercely strove to live as independently as she did her first 90 years. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Boss Larson and John Larson, husband, Donald, step-daughter, Linda Lawrence Gilkeson, brother, Jack Larson and sister, June Healy. She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Sabourin and husband Donald of Franklin, MA, daughter Elizabeth Dale Caddick and husband John King of Marble- head, MA, son Skip Caddick of Springfield, IL, and step-son Fred Lawrence of Floral City, FL, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by all who knew her and her spirit. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.BerubeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2019