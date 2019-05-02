|
|
Brian P. Bukis, 61, of Brockton, died Monday April 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Milford on February 27, 1958, he was the son of Donald P. Bukis and the late Marylyn T. (Gormley) Bukis. Brian grew up in Medway and graduated from Medway High School. He was a resident of Brockton for the past 7 years and formerly resided in Wrentham. After proudly serving in the Navy, Brian worked for Coca-Cola for over 25 years as a Refrigeration Mechanic. He was an avid New England sports fan. He especially loved the Patriots. Brian enjoyed vacationing in NH with his family from the time he was a boy until his own children were grown; hiking, skiing, exploring, and doing anything else outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Brian also could never pass an antique store without stopping! Brian is survived by his two daughters Beth Bukis of Boston and Katherine Bukis of Arlington and a son Joseph Bukis of Franklin. He is also survived by a brother Kevin Bukis and his wife Karen of Medway, his sisters Diane Bukis of Franklin and Dawn OSullivan and her husband John of Upton as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved, and was loved by, Patricia Prewitt, mother of their children, Gladys Jacobs, long-time companion of his father, Donald, and Joseph Gormley, his cousin and good friend. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Burial will take place privately at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Teen Challenge, 1315 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760; causes near and dear to the family for many years.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 2 to May 9, 2019