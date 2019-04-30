Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DeSimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian V. DeSimone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian V. DeSimone Obituary
Brian Vincent DeSimone, 33, of Quincy, formerly of Milford and Bellingham, died April 25, 2019. Born in Milford, January 22, 1986, the son of Joseph D. DeSimone of Whitinsville and the late Maureen A. (Grindle) DeSimone. Brian had lived in Milford and Bellingham for most of his life. He was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams and enjoyed playing cards. In addition to his father he is survived by his siblings, Michael DeSimone of Quincy, Jenna DeSimone of Brookline, New Hampshire, Hannah, Dorian and Jackson Mancuso of Bellingham. He is also survived by his grandparents, Del and Irene Grindle of Bellingham and Pauline DeSimone of Whitinsville and the late Francis DeSimone. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Stacey Mancuso and her husband Jeff of Bellingham, Renie Grindle of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, Mary Cuddy of Marshfield, Jeanne Serena of Wrentham, Paul DeSimone of Medway, Linda Hunt of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, Barbara Bates of Uxbridge and Donna Creighton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. He is also survived by his great-aunt Dolores Sferrazza of Quincy, nephew Zachary Moulton of Brookline, New Hampshire and many cousins. Calling hours will be held in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street, Medway on Thursday, May 2 from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Rise Above Sober Living 41 Sagamore Park Rd, Hudson, NH 03051.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now