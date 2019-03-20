|
|
Brooks A. Lapp, 72, of Uxbridge and formerly of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home after a long battle with COPD and Cerebellar degeneration. He was the beloved husband of Madeline T. (Kenney) Lapp since September 30, 1967. Born in Corning, NY on January 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Brooks R. and Phyllis A. (Park) Lapp. Brooks served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. He began a career in the wine and liquor industry in 1970 until 1997 receiving many advancements and awards. He went into the banking industry in 1997 and retired as a stockbroker in 2012. Brooks enjoyed constructing model planes, doing carpentry around the house and spending quality time with family. In addition to his wife Madeline, he is survived by his son Michael Mike Lapp of Uxbridge and was the father of the late Kathryn Cusack. He is also survived by his son-in-law Kurt Cusack, four grandchildren, Zachary and Andy Cusack and Jacob Jake and Hailey Lapp, his sister Muriel Woolley of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. Brooks was also predeceased by his daughter Kathleen at 3 days old, Tom Woolley his brother-in-law, and his pets Scampi, Bridget and Patches. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. - Noon in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. in Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) followed by a service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his memory to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St, Milford, MA 01757.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019