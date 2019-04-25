|
Carol Anne (Richards-Borruso) Cusson, 82, of Medway, MA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 6, 1937 in Medway, MA, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. Cusson and the late Catherine A. (Lyons) Cusson. A graduate of Medway High School, class of 1954, she subsequently worked for Texas Instruments, Whiting and Davis, and the Foxboro Company in data entry before retiring in 1993. She had also been employed as salon manager for Dara's Quality Cuts. Carol previously lived in Attleboro, MA for several years, and was a longtime resident of Franklin, MA prior to that. She was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Franklin for many years. A bright, beautiful, fiery woman who loved to laugh and make others laugh, she had a lively spirit, was often the life of the party, and the first one on the dance floor. Carol loved music, singing, enthusiastically watching her local sports teams, especially the New England Patriots, playing solitaire and doing word search puzzles, trips to Dennis Port on Cape Cod, Englewood, FL, and Maui, HI. A woman of deep faith and religiosity, she was truly generous, selfless, humble, hardworking, and always ready and willing to lend a hand to others. More than anything, Carol was all about family, and her daughters came first for her, always. She was the loving and much loved mother of Denise M. (Richards) Driscoll and her husband, Bob T. Driscoll, of Brea, CA; Doreen L. (Richards) Dow and her husband, Kevin M. Dow, of Franklin, MA; and Dara J. (Richards) Sharp and her husband, James A. Sharp Sr., of South Attleboro, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Lauren Driscoll, Psy.D. of Attleboro, MA; Erin Driscoll of Leadville, CO; Tyler Dow of Eastham, MA; and Dacia, Jameson, and James Sharp, all of South Attleboro, MA. Carol was the dear sister of Barbara J. (Cusson) Armstrong and her late husband William Armstrong of Medway, MA; Margaret E. (Cusson) D'Angelo and her husband, John D' Angelo, of Franklin, MA; and was predeceased by her siblings: Estelle Pighetti, Walter Cusson, Virginia Gianetti, Joan Cusson, Catherine Cusson, Wilmer Cusson, and James Cusson. She leaves her sister-in-law, Mary Cusson of Port Charlotte, FL, and her brothers-in-law, Dominic Gianetti of Englewood, FL, and Carl Olson of Webster, MA. She is also reunited with Kate Driscoll, the late wife of Lauren Driscoll. She is now departed from and leaves her longtime companion and dear friend, Jack Gentili of Franklin, MA; numerous loving nieces and nephews; her extended family; and many dear friends. She was the former wife of the late Herman Joseph Richards. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Carol by gathering for a Visitation on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780, or the , 300 5 th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750, or at . For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019