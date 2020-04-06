Home

Caroline A. Fletcher, 73, of Medway, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Seattle, Washington on June 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Corbett) Mullin. Caroline was a resident of Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1964. Before her retirement, she worked in accounts payable at the Bose Corporation for over 25 years. Caroline was a former member of the Medway Pride Committee and had worked the elections for the town of Medway for several years. She enjoyed knitting and doing puzzles and word puzzles. She is survived by three sons, William Fletcher and his wife Amy of Medway, Robert Fletcher, Jr. of Medway and Timothy Fletcher and his wife Leanne of Mendon, one daughter Christine Fletcher of Millis, three grandchildren Chelsea, Amanda and Alison, one great-granddaughter Ava. She is also survived by her sister Geri Gorman of Franklin and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the complications and restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, Caroline's funeral services will be held privately with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Medway. Her family will be planning a Celebration of Her Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020
