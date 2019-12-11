|
|
Carolyn L. Nisil, 87, A longtime resident of Wrentham, MA. was called to Heaven on December 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years Francis P. Nisil and youngest son Francis W. Nisil. Carolyn was an active member of St Marys parish for many decades. She leaves a legacy of Love to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her classmates of Foxboro High School. She is survived by her loving sister Lois F. Moore-Rogers of Foxboro, MA. Carolyn and Lois shared the same birthday although two years apart. They enjoyed celebrating their special day together. Carolyn is survived by her sons James D. Nisil and his wife Carrie of San Diego, CA. Charles J. Nisil, Wrentham MA. Daughters Valerie A. Nisil, West Roxbury, MA. Mary L. Nisil, Foxboro, MA. Grandchildren; Angela Sullivan, Sean Nisil and wife Amanda (San Diego, CA.), Nathaniel Nisil (Eugene, OR.) Great Grandchildren; Justice Walsh, Cole Nisil, Dean Nisil, Elle Nisil, Grey Nisil and Holden Nisil. Her journey through life included training and working as an LPN nurse at various local places, in addition to being a wife, mother and breast cancer survivor. She was a Den Mother for a Cub Scout pack for her sons and involv- ved with Brownies for her daughters. She was a history buff, enjoyed reading mystery novels, listening to country music, and was known for her love of animals. A frequent comment by those who knew her was Carol is the nicest person you will ever meet. Carolyn resided at The Maples Nursing Home in Wrentham MA. for the past three years where she received the best care by the loving and caring staff on the Jamesport floor and developed a close friendship with her roommate Shirley. Special Thanks to Donna Issler for her many loving years of service to Carolyn and family. Special Thanks to Wrentham Public Health Nurses for their help over the years. In her memory, the Family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Wrentham Public Health Nurses, Wrentham Senior Center or . Our thanks to Ross Funeral Home, Wrentham, MA. To leave an on-line condolence rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. A private burial ceremony is planned for immediate family and friends.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019