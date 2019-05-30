|
|
Catherine J. (Farrell) Gagnon 89, of Medway, died peacefully, Friday May 24, 2019 at the Medway Country Manor, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter D. Gagnon, who died in 2011. Born September 2, 1929 in Franklin, a daughter of the late Paul F.K. and Mary J. (Murphy) Farrell, she was a longtime resident of Franklin before moving to Medway. She was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Catherine worked as a laboratory assistant the former Wrentham State School for over 26 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid bingo player. Catherine was a member of St. Marys Church. Catherine is survived by her children, Nancy D. Long and her husband Tyler of Bellingham and Walter D. Gagnon, Jr. of Hopedale. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Marc Long and his wife Angel, Kevin Long, Joseph Gagnon, Jack Gagnon and a great grandson Ryan Long. She was the sister of the late Paul E. Farrell and Theresa M. Buck. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Saturday June 1st, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin. Calling hours will be held from 9:30-11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 30 to June 6, 2019