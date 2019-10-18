|
Catherine T. (Devin) Baxter, 76, of Wrentham, died peacefully, with family at her side, Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Jim Baxter, who died in May. Born June 20, 1943 in Boston, the only child of John J. and Margaret M. (McGrath) Devin, she was a former longtime resident of Franklin and Woonsocket until moving to Wrentham recently. She was raised and educated in Boston and received her nursing degree from Catherine Labour in Milton. Until her retirement, she worked as a registered nurse at Westwood Lodge. She enjoyed playing fantasy football, bingo, horses, and traveling to Maine. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Meghan C. Eastwood and her late husband Tim and their daughter Sabryna Eastwood of Franklin, Sean K. Baxter and his children Kevin & Kyle Baxter of Bellingham. She also lea- ves nieces, nephews her lifelong friends Thomas and Karen DuBois and pets, Dusty, Monk and Khole. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Sunday Oct. 20th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 1-3 PM. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm. Her interment at St. Marys Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Aspire (a program for children, teens, young adults with Autism) www. massgeneral.org/aspire/ donate/. Guestbook / directions www.franklinfuneral.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019