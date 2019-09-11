Home

Charise Heater
Charise L. Heater


1975 - 2019
Charise L. Heater Obituary
Charise L. (Howard) Heater at 44 years of age, Charise passed away unexpectedly at home on August 27th, 2019. Born in Melrose and raised in her earliest years in Billerica Ma. and then Branchburg New Jersey she was the loving daughter of William and Diane Howard of Franklin MA. She graduated from Somerville New Jersey High School in 1993. She excelled in school and was the Captain of the HS Color Guard, president of the Thespian Society, President of the school Key Club and was a High School Peer Leader. While she was in college, she was a member of the Field of View Color Guard Troop and placed sixth in a worldwide competition. She earned her BS degree in English Education from West Chester University, PA and earned a Master of Arts degree in Medieval Literature from Kutztown University, PA. She taught at the Pen Argyl High School and the Nazareth Middle School, both in PA. She directed two high school musicals at Pen Argyl. She also taught middle school English in Newton and Beverly MA. She was the beloved mother of McKenna and Ivy Heater of Franklin and dear sister of Kimberly Woodruff and her husband Michael of Lawrenceville NJ. Adored aunt of Mia and Zachary Woodruff. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles and several extended family members. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday September 7th in Chelsea. Her interment will be private. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Marys Church, One Church Square, Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial - Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea. For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit; www. WelshFuneralHome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
