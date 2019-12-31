Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mendell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Mendell III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Mendell III Obituary
Charles 'Stetson' Mendell, III, 54, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at his home, Monday December 16, 2019, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Jeannette M. Boisvert, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born March 12, 1965, in Wareham, a son of Nathaniel M. Mendell of Rochester, and June K. (Worthington) Mendell of Mattapoisett, he was a former resident of Mattapoisett before making Franklin his home in 1994. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Saturday January 4, 2020, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Mattapoisett Land Trust mattlandtrust.org/support-us/ For complete obituary visit www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -