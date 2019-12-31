|
Charles 'Stetson' Mendell, III, 54, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at his home, Monday December 16, 2019, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Jeannette M. Boisvert, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born March 12, 1965, in Wareham, a son of Nathaniel M. Mendell of Rochester, and June K. (Worthington) Mendell of Mattapoisett, he was a former resident of Mattapoisett before making Franklin his home in 1994. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Saturday January 4, 2020, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Mattapoisett Land Trust mattlandtrust.org/support-us/ For complete obituary visit www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020