Charles Vaillancourt, of Bellingham, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family after his long battle with cancer on April 5, 2020. He was born June 11, 1949 in Berlin, New Hampshire. Charles graduated from Notre Dame high school in Berlin, NH in 1968. He was a boy scout, alter boy, hockey player, and lifeguard in his younger years. He loved to spend time outdoors whether it be hiking, fishing, boating; anything to be in the sun and fresh air. He enjoyed family trips to Disney World, Marco Island, and New Hampshire. He was enlisted in the Army on July 1, 1968 through June 30, 1971. He was an Attack Helicopter Mechanic while in the service and received an Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Two Overseas Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Charles was employed by National DCP, a division of Dunkin Donuts for 20 years. After his retirement he loved spending time with his wife Janet, his children, and many grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife, Janet E. (Minoie) Vaillancourt of 38 years. His daughter Carley M. Pastore, his daughter Janine E. Griffin and her husband Robert Griffin, his daughter Renee A. Mclellan and her husband Joe Mclellan, and his son Matthew C. Vaillancourt. He is survived by his loving grandchildren Lily, Aria also Cooper, Madison, Corinne, Suzanne, Evan, Eleanora, and Juliette. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy Scherer and her husband Bob, his brother Marc Vaillancourt and wife Vaune, and his brother David Vaillancourt and his wife Debbie. He also leaves 8 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour Monday June 22nd, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 8:30-9:30AM. A service with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 11AM. All donations to be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Milford MA.



