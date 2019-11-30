|
Christopher J. Kearney, of Franklin, died on November 26, 2019, after battling cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved family. He was fifty-three years old and the son of the late Robert M. and Ann L. Nancy (McCaffrey) Kearney. Christopher was a proud lifelong resident of Franklin and a 1985 graduate of Tri-County High School. He had a varied professional career most recently in kitchen remodeling and sales. He was an avid fisherman and camper. He was the official family chef and loved cooking and barbecuing. He enjoyed gathering with friends for parties whenever the Patriots were playing and was known for his outgoing personality and quick wit. He could often be found with his sidekick, Bosco, a lovable yellow Labrador retriever. Twenty-six years sober, Chris had a passion for helping people achieve and maintain sobriety. He will be missed by his loving siblings, Amy Kearney of East Boston, Mary Ellen Mullaney and her husband Ray, of Franklin, Rev. Timothy Kearney of Beverly, MA. and Juli Kearney of Franklin, He is also survived by his nephew Jeremy Kearney of East Boston, niece Kathleen Mullaney of Franklin, and a grandniece Emily Kearney of East Boston. He was predeceased by his brother Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday December 2 at 9 AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. Calling hours will be held at the Oteri Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4-7 PM. The family also wishes to extend its gratitude to all the staff who cared for Chris during his illness including the doctors and staff of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Partners at Home, and Milford Regional Hospital as well as the Salmon Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to How It Works Clubhouse, 17 Mechanic Street, Bellingham, MA 02019 or to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338.
Published in The Country Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019