Clifford S. Griswold 66, of Franklin, died peacefully, Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at Flagstaff Medical Center, in Arizona, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Lisa M. (Mann) Griswold, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Born August 31, 1953 in Natick, a son of the late Chester and Inez (Richards) Jackson, he was a longtime resident of Franklin. He was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1973. Until his retirement last year, Clifford worked for the New England Group, in the shipping and receiving department. Cliff enjoyed spending time with his family, his home in New Hampshire, camping down the Cape, & fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Stephen L. Griswold of Boston, Kimberly M. Purcell and her husband Todd of Franklin, his siblings, Ernest Griswold of Kentucky, Chester Jackson of Georgia, Eric Jackson of Bellingham and Jessica Bartlett of Woonsocket. Also surviving is his cherished granddaughter, Lorena Purcell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Thursday Oct. 17th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 4-7PM. A funeral service will follow at 7PM. His interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Franklin Food Pantry 43 West Central St. Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019