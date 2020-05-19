|
David Joseph Midgley, 73, of Franklin died suddenly May 5 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Donna G. (Omerod) Midgley. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, May 5,1947, the son of the late Richard and Laura (Laura (Mantoosh) Midgley, Mr. Midgley was raised in Providence and had lived in Franklin since 1978. Mr. Midgley had been in pharmaceutical sales representative, a stockbroker and a life insurance salesman over his working years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era attaining the rank of 1st. Lieutenant. He then served for 24 years in the Army Reserve retiring as a Lt. Colonel. David had enjoyed fishing and bowling in his younger days. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid reader. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Michelle Midgley of Blackstone and his son Scott Midgley of Blackstone. He is also survived by his sister Susan Johnson and her husband John of Venice, Florida. He was also the grandfather of Adrianna, Danielle, and Nicole and great-grandfather of Addison. Services will be held at a later time in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center- Milford Hospital, 20 Prospect Street. Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from May 19 to May 26, 2020