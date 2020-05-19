Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Resources
More Obituaries for David Midgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Midgley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Midgley Obituary
David Joseph Midgley, 73, of Franklin died suddenly May 5 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Donna G. (Omerod) Midgley. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, May 5,1947, the son of the late Richard and Laura (Laura (Mantoosh) Midgley, Mr. Midgley was raised in Providence and had lived in Franklin since 1978. Mr. Midgley had been in pharmaceutical sales representative, a stockbroker and a life insurance salesman over his working years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era attaining the rank of 1st. Lieutenant. He then served for 24 years in the Army Reserve retiring as a Lt. Colonel. David had enjoyed fishing and bowling in his younger days. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid reader. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Michelle Midgley of Blackstone and his son Scott Midgley of Blackstone. He is also survived by his sister Susan Johnson and her husband John of Venice, Florida. He was also the grandfather of Adrianna, Danielle, and Nicole and great-grandfather of Addison. Services will be held at a later time in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center- Milford Hospital, 20 Prospect Street. Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from May 19 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -