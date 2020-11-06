1/1
DeAndre A. Scott
DeAndre Ackeem Scott, age 26, tragically passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Franklin Massachusetts. He was born on August 31,1994 in Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, the son of Carline Scott. DeAndre was a 2012 graduate of Franklin High School, and also attended Dean College. He had worked as a union carpenter. Dre lived his life to the fullest. He expressed himself through music, chatting, joking with friends and family, sending silly Instagram videos, Snapchat, and spending quality time with his daughter Remi, and little brother Aj. He also enjoyed hanging with his cousins, Jr, Dj, and close friends Brett and Rj. Dre had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep passionate way. He is survived by his mother Carline Scott, daughter Remi Rose Scott, and his unborn child. He is also survived by his grandmother Carol Thomas, Aunts Donnette, Keisha, Annetia, Melody, and many cousins and friends. To those whose lives DeAndre touched you are invited to calling hours on Friday, November 6 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 4-7 pm. Due to Covid-19 face coverings and social distancing are required. Services will be private.

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
