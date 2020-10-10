1/1
Dianne L. Boucher
Dianne Lee Boucher, born Oct. 31st 1946, passed on Oct 5th, 2020 at age 73, ending her long battle with severe health complications. She was the daughter of Doris C. Bennett and Simon F. Bennett and was a lifelong Norfolk resident and nurse. She loved New England sports, Elvis, Dolly Parton, and purple lilacs, which she grew along the Mirror Lake home she shared with her family for over fifty years. She is survived by her tirelessly devoted husband Gerald L. Boucher, her brother John C. Bennett and sister Marion D. Clover, her children Doris Chitty, Daniel Boucher, and Peter Boucher, and also many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her father Simon, her mother Doris, and her sister Marjorie Greenleaf. There will be a small celebration of life ceremony behind the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham center, Wednesday October 14th at 10am, followed by a family interment ceremony in Wrentham Cemetery.

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
