Donald Robert Adiletto, 83 of Franklin died May 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 and Parkinsons Disease. Born in Everett, March 1,1937, the son of the late Nicholas E. and Marie (Powers) Adiletto, Mr. Adiletto was raised in Everett and was a 1955 graduate of Everett High School. Post-graduation he enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany for 2 years until September 1960. Upon returning home to Everett he found work at Greyhound Bus Lines where he met his future wife Carol (Cody) Adiletto. After marring they settled in Franklin in 1963. Don was a generous hard worker who always found time to help those around him. He was known to hand out a chocolate milk or two on his route as a Milkman for Garelick Brothers Farms. He worked several positions in his lifetime but finished up at JD Daddario where he retired in 1998. Donald was a lifelong member of St. Marys Catholic Church and served with honor as the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus during 1976. Don was an avid sports fan, along with his Daniel, they were both constantly discussing players & statistics. He enjoyed vacations in West Dennis, Cape Cod with a special group of friends who met yearly to play volleyball and celebrate with Manhattans. Don was always known as "Ducky" growing up, which later became Grampy Don in later years. Young or old he was the life of the party and had several outfits for those occasions. Don was well known and loved by the old "Townies" of Franklin, he enjoyed attending grandchildrens sporting events, playing the numbers, getting the paper and watching out for others. He was a hard worker, a gentle kind soul who gave to those in need and did not seek the limelight. Sadly, his son Daniel predeceased him in 2013. He leaves behind his son Michael Adiletto and his wife Sheila of Franklin, Daniels widow Michelle Geehan of Franklin and his daughter Julie and her husband David Tkaczyk of Mendon. He took great pride in his seven grandchildren, Alex Adiletto, Olivia Adiletto, Dylan Adiletto, Molly Adiletto, Jeri Adiletto, Jorja Adiletto and Cody Tkaczyk. He also is survived by his former wife Carol (Cody) Adiletto, his sister Jean Ashley and was the brother of the late Nicholas Adiletto, Jr. Don is also survived by several wonderful nieces and nephews that always made him feel special. He absolutely lit up speaking about all his grandchildren and treasured their photos and kind messages towards the end of his life. We are comforted to know now that he will be reunited with Danny once again. He will be greatly missed. Due to the times, service will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of Franklin, 50 Corbin Street, Franklin, MA 02038 or Random Smiles, PO Box 13, Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from May 18 to May 25, 2020