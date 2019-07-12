Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Zardeskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Zardeskas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Zardeskas Obituary
Doris Jean (Rudnick) Zardeskas, 89, of Bellingham died peacefully July 9, 2019 in her sleep at the St. Camillus Healthcare in Whitinsville. Born in Buffalo, New York, May 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter W. and Clare June (Fravel) Rudnick, Doris was raised in Buffalo and had lived in Milford from 1974 until moving to Bellingham ten years ago. Doris had worked over the years, while raising 5 children, at Casey Insurance, New England Medical Labs, Fenwal Electronics, and the Stop & Shop Bakery in Milford where she retired from. She loved baking, spending time on Cape Cod, and above all being with her family. She is survived by her children, John J. Zardeskas, Jr and his wife Linda of Bellingham, Susan E. Price of Raleigh, North Carolina, James M. Zardeskas and his wife Celeste of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Thomas J. Zardeskas and his wife Sylvia of Bellingham and Donna M. Gardner and her husband Robert of Bellingham. Doris was from a family of seven and is survived by 2 siblings. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her calling hours will be held on Tuesday , July 16 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 3-6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:00p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Camillus Healthcare or the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind.
Published in The Country Gazette from July 12 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now