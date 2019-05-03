|
|
Dorothy M. (Fischer) Dougherty, age 89, passed away peacefully at Wingate at Norton in Norton, Massachusetts on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Orange, New Jersey on April 18, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Chester O. and Elizabeth (Ort) Fischer. She spent her early years in East Orange, graduating from East Orange High School with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, Dottie then moved to Cranford, New Jersey with her family and she took a position at Prudential Life Insurance, working as a typist. Dottie married her high school sweetheart, John D. Jack Dougherty, on August 19, 1951. The young couple made their home in Middletown, New Jersey, where Dottie took on the role of a homemaker, raising and caring for her family. After Jacks company transferred him to Massachusetts, Dottie packed up her home in New Jersey and they relocated to Franklin, Massachusetts in the late 1950s. Dottie loved Cape Cod and following Jacks retirement, the couple purchased a home in Dennis, Massachusetts, to enjoy the Cape life together. As a woman devoted to her family, Dottie looked forward to hosting holidays and family get togethers in her home on the Cape. Most of all, she treasured the time spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren, who she loved so dearly. Beloved wife of John D. Jack Dougherty. Loving mother of Jim Dougherty and his wife, Pam, of Lowell, Pat Connell and her husband, Steve, of Walpole, Dan Dougherty and his wife, Beverly, of Peru, and Brian Dougherty and his late wife, Lynn, of Franklin. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Colin, Sarah, Meaghan, Casey, Amanda, Jenna, Olivia, and Jack and great grandmother of Maija, Jaelyn, and Chayce. Sister of Betty Ward and her husband, Ray, of Windsor, New Jersey. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Dotties Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power Street, Norton on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne, Cape Cod. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Dotties family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 3 to May 10, 2019