Edward H. Braley 76, of Bellingham, died peacefully, but unexpectedly on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of M. Patricia Pat (Brady) Braley, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Born September 26, 1942 in Natick, a son of the late Joseph L. and B. Mary (Hamm) Braley. He was a former resident of Natick until moving to Bellingham over 50 years ago. He was raised and educated in Natick and was a graduate of Marian High School class of 1960. Edward was a retired sales representative, having worked for Home Depot in Bellingham. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His hob- bies included photography and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. Active in Bellingham youth sports, he was a coach for his childrens baseball and basketball teams and never missed a game or dance recital. Ed was a Devout Catholic, and active member at the parish of St. Blaise in Bellingham. He was the member-in-charge for bingo, a former teacher for its CCD program and gave his time to the CYO and always attended Mass. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Edward H. Braley, Jr. and his fiance Joanna Anderson of North Grosvenordale, CT, Kevin J. Braley and his wife Debra of North Smithfield, RI, David M. Braley and his wife Eleni of Whitinsville, and Joanne B. Braley of Bellingham. A sister Cath- erine Burnham of Bellingham. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Cassandra, Harrison, Kayla, Kerri, Benjamin, Zoe and great grandchildren, Sarah, Kara, Kasey, Alanah and Oaklyn. He was the brother of the late Joseph L. and James M. Braley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Saturday, August 31st, in St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St. Bellingham at 11AM. Calling hours will be from 9-11AM at the church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry c/o St. Blaise Church 1158 South Main St. Bellingham, MA 02019. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin is honored to assist the Braley family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019