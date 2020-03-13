|
Edward Thomas Dacey, 77, of Wareham, formerly of Franklin, died suddenly March 10, 2020 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sheila M. (McGiveron) Dacey for the past 48 years. Born in Milford, August 16, 1942, the son of the late Edward and Grace (Slavin) Dacey, Ed lived in Franklin prior to moving to Wareham in 2009. A graduate of Marian High School, he worked for United Parcel Service for over thirty years, retiring in 1995 as Division Manager. Ed enjoyed camping and boating for many years. He was a huge sports fan and a proud season ticket holder for the Patriots, including back when they played at Harvard Stadium. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Colleen DiPetrillo and her husband Christopher of Mansfield, Shannon Beaulieu and her husband Derek of Franklin, and Katelyn Dellorco and her husband Paul of Franklin. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Marshall and her husband Fred of Franklin and his sister-in-law Ann Dacey of Franklin. He was the brother of the late Joseph Dacey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Victoria and Isabella DiPetrillo, Reese, Sidney and Gavin Beaulieu, and Addison and Logan Dellorco, as well as his nephew and nieces. His funeral will be held on Monday, March 16 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 10:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020