Eileen G. Nana (McKeown) Cassidy, 96 of Medway passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday April 22, 2019, at the Medway Country Manor. Eileen was born in Norwood, January 28, 1923, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Helen(Hughes) McKeown of Medfield, MA. She graduated from Medfield High School in 1940 and was employed as a bookkeeper at Herman Shoe Company in Millis MA. for several years. She moved to Medway in 1948 when she married Francis Cassidy her loving Husband of 53 years. Eileen was the loving mother of Francis Cassidy of Medway, Joanne Cassidy of South Yarmouth, Eileen Yost and her Husband Jefferey of Medway, Kathleen Wilmot and her husband James Jay of Middleboro, John Cassidy and his wife Linda of Medway, Thomas Cassidy of Medway, James Cassidy and his wife Donna of Medway, David Cassidy and his wife Carol of Medway, and Richard Cassidy of Medway. She was the loving grandmother and great grandmother of Lauren Cassidy-Bach and her husband Ted, and their children Michael and Kayla, Michael Cassidy and Jessie Kirby and their son Michael, Jay Yost and his son John Evin, Emily and Richard Wilmot, the late Jordana Cassidy, Kara Sheridan and her husband Conor and their children Jordan and Avery, Brynn, Meghan, John Cassidy, Jennifer Cassidy and her husband Randy Gariepy, and their daughter Maeve, James Cassidy and his wife Carrie and their son James, Melissa Cassidy and her fianc Alessandro Santini, Phillip Cassidy, David Cassidy and his wife Mary and their daughter Margaret, Lewis and Julia Cassidy, Brooke and Johannah Cassidy. She was also the sister of the late Cornelius McKeown and his wife Edith. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Her biggest love was her family; she always made time to be available for her 9 children, 19 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her children and later grandchildren participate in sports, dance recitals, BMX, and horseback riding. Eileen was always welcoming to everyone as evidenced by her everlasting stream of visitors who stopped in to see and share special moments with her. Eileen was a devout Catholic and an active member of Saint Josephs Parish in Medway. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for over 60 years, serving in the position of the Local Court Regent for several of those years. She was a member of the Sodality of Our Lady, serving as hostess in her home for many years. She enjoyed reading, knitting and summering in South Yarmouth, with her daughter Joanne, sitting at the beach and watching the boats sail down the Bass River. Eileen was an avid fan of the Patriots, the Red Sox, and enjoyed watching golf, especially when Phil Michelson was winning. In later years, it also brought her heartfelt joy to gaze out into the pasture as the horses and other livestock grazed contently, practically at arms length. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 4 to 8pm, at Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home,(www.ginley funeralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street, Medway, MA. Mrs. Cassidys funeral mass will be held Monday April 29, 10am at Saint Josephs Church, Village Street Medway, MA. Burial will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery Medway. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Jordana L. Cassidy Scholarship Fund, 19 Bramble Road, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019