Eileen L. (Dangelo) Clifford 87, a lifelong Franklin resident, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Genesis of Milford, following an extended period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Raymond O. Clifford, who died in 1986. Born in Franklin, October 20, 1932 a daughter of the late Antonio and Teresa (Piccirilli) Dangelo, she was raised and educated in Franklin. Until her retirement many years ago, she worked at the Stop & Shop in Franklin and formerly worked in sales for the former Gloucester Company in Franklin. She also worked at the former Kendall Mills in Walpole. She enjoyed traveling and was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary's Church. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marion R. Dangelo of Franklin, a niece Diane E. Dangelo of Franklin, and several cousins and many friends. She is the sister of the late Thomas A. Dangelo, Nicholas M. Dangelo, John A. Dangelo and Amelia "Carmie" Chiodetti. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 -10 a.m. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019