|
|
Elaine F. (Fitzgerald) Antosh 78, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday May 12, 2019 at Countryside Healthcare in Milford following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Antosh, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Born March 8, 1941 in Milford, a daughter of the late John F. and Eva (Thayer) Fitzgerald, and the late Margaret E. (Davis) Fitzgerald, she was a lifelong resident of Franklin and for many years a winter resident of Naples, Florida. She was raised and educated in Franklin and was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School. Elaine worked as a secretary for the family owned A & O Service Center, Inc. She was also a mother, who cherished raising her family. Elaine enjoyed her annual June cruise to Bermuda, Foxwoods, watching and going to the Red Sox, and shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. She was a member of the Franklin Emblem Club, a reunion committee member for the Franklin Class of 1958, and was a longtime volunteer for the Franklin Charger Cheerleading program. What brought Elaine most joy were the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Aprile E. Albertelli and her husband William of Medway, Todd A. Antosh of Franklin, and Kerri L. Martin and her husband David of Hopedale. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Billy & Jennifer Albertelli, Samantha Antosh, Meghan & Kelly Martin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Thursday May 16, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Countryside Healthcare of Milford, 1 Countryside Drive, Milford, MA 01757 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 14 to May 21, 2019