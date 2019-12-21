Home

Elihu Petnov formerly of Medway MA. entered into rest on December 19, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Speigel) Petnov. Devoted father of Judi Wilson, Terri Petnov, and the late Robert Petnov. Loving brother of the late Samuel Petnov and Helen Rosen. Dear grandfather of Gene Francis Herrschaft. Graveside service on Sunday, December 22 at 12:45 PM at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will take place in Fall 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the Resident Benefit Fund at the Barron Center, 1145 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019
